Sandra Bullock Turns 53! See Every Time She Made Jaws Drop on the Red Carpet

Happy birthday, Sandra Bullock! InStyle’s six-time cover girl turns 53 years old today, and 10 years after her debut cover, we still can’t get enough of this ageless star. Bullock has come a long way since her breakthrough role in Speed back in 1994 but has maintained her down-to-earth charm, making her a real-life Miss Congeniality.

Whether she’s playing a tough publisher like in The Proposal or a protective mama bear in The Blind Side, one thing is consistent about this versatile star: her killer red carpet style. From her glittering Marchesa gown when she took home an Academy Award to a soft custom-draped Alexander McQueen stunner that showed off her killer bod, this talented star never fails to turn heads when she steps onto the carpet.

So what movie will bring her to the carpet next? After 2015’s Our Brand Is Crisis, the mom of two told InStyle that she’s waiting for the right role to come along. “It was two years before I found his [role] and it might be another two years before I find something else. I don’t know what I am looking for, but I am just looking to get into the carpool lane on time and not get fussed at. That is really my goal right now. If a good role comes along, that is icing on the cake.” Judging by her schedule, it looks like that next film may just be 2018's all-female ensemble film Ocean's Eight.

While we wait to see the Oscar winner grace the big screen once again, join us in taking a look back at her best-ever red carpet moments. Happy birthday, Sandra!