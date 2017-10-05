San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz is a verified Nasty Woman, the likes of which would make Hillary Clinton proud.

While Puerto Rico has been combating the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, many figures across the globe have stepped up to aid the battle, including Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and singer Pitbull.

Despite the selfless efforts of many Americans, President Donald Trump has been less than supportive of the U.S. territory in its time of need, going as far as to say the Puerto Rican crisis is throwing “our budget a little out of whack.” He also tossed rolls of paper towels to people during a press conference on the island.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post; Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times

However, Trump’s camp has congratulated themselves on how they’ve handled the disaster.

FEMA & First Responders are doing a GREAT job in Puerto Rico. Massive food & water delivered. Docks & electric grid dead. Locals trying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2017

...really hard to help but many have lost their homes. Military is now on site and I will be there Tuesday. Wish press would treat fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2017

Elaine Duke, Secretary of Homeland Security, credited the administration’s response a “good-news story.”

Cruz’s reaction told a different tale.

“Damn it, this is not a good news story,” the mayor told CNN. “This is a ‘people are dying’ story. This is a ‘life or death’ story. This is ‘there’s a truckload of stuff that cannot be taken to people’ story. This is a story of a devastation that continues to worsen.”

In retaliation, Trump dragged San Juan’s mayor on Twitter:

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Cruz’s next step? Expressing her dismay with a simple but highly effective fashion statement.

During a broadcast interview with Univision on Tuesday, Cruz wore a black tee shirt reading “NASTY” in all caps—an obvious reference to the re-claiming of the term “nasty woman” after Trump decried Clinton as such during one of three Presidential debates preceding the 2016 election.

Journalist Jorge Ramos asked her about her intent in wearing the shirt and what "nasty" means to her. Cruz said Trump used the phrase "it was a nasty mayor" to describe her, and moved on to say that what's really "nasty" is turning your back on the Puerto Rican people.

The mayor's fashion statement has proved to be a powerful and an effective tool in conveying her political stance.