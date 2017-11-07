Sam Smith Wants to Snap His Fingers and Feel Instant Orgasms

Sam Smith has generally been open and honest with his fans: Last month he revealed how he identifies as gender-fluid and loves to rock a killer pair of heels, but his latest interview with BuzzFeed UK might be his most candid yet. The singer revealed 23 things you’d never otherwise know about him, and some of them are juicy.

Case in point? If he was given three wishes, one of them would be the ability to instantly orgasm. “To be able to give yourself orgasms whenever you want.

Like, to be able to click your fingers and you feel an orgasm, without any of the work,” he told BuzzFeed. His other two wishes are to eat unlimited amounts of cheese without putting on weight (same) and for his friends and family to live long happy lives (aww).

Courtesy Laura Gallant/Buzzfeed

What else did we learn from this telling interview? He hates pizza unless it’s covered in seafood, he detests karaoke, and if he could be anyone else he would be Judy Garland. “I'm obsessed with her and I would love to have been able to sing like that. I think she has the most beautiful voice of all time,” he said.

Spilling The Tea With Sam Smith Sam Smith tells us everything from hating karaoke to watching Bake Off in his pants… ☕️ Posted by BuzzFeed UK on Monday, November 6, 2017

Smith also revealed that he does read his social media comments. “I read the comments on my Instagram and on my Twitter. They're mainly really nice. But last week I typed my name into the search bar on Twitter and a whole lot of stuff came up. I'll never do that again. Because when they don't tag you, they say weird shit. I see vicious stuff all the time, but it doesn't bother me,” he said.

Read the full interview over on BuzzFeed.