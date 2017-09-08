Sam Smith's Emotional New Single Is Finally Here

September 8, 2017 @ 7:30 AM
The wait is finally over for Sam Smith's new music! Early Friday morning, the British crooner released his much-anticipated single, "Too Good At Goodbyes," and it's one of his most vulnerable songs yet.
"This song is about me and about a relationship that I was in," Smith revealed in an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "I'm still very, very single. I think I'm even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I'm insanely single."
It's evident that Smith poured his heart out on the track, with lyrics like: "Every time you hurt me, the less that I cry /
And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry And every time you walk out, the less I love you / Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true."
But not to fret, the singer is still optimistic about finding love. "I do feel like I'm ready for something more positive, more than I was," Smith divulged. "What I've been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I've learned some lessons from it."
We'll be listening to this heartfelt tune all weekend long.
