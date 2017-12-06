Sam Smith Weighs In on Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's Complicated Relationship

During a rapid-fire round of Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Sam Smith was thrust into the spotlight with a very tricky question.

The British crooner was asked to pick a side in the longstanding feud between Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift—both of whom he knows (although not as well as we’d previously thought).

Charley Gallay/Getty Images; DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Taylor Swift, I don’t really know her too well,” Smith told Cohen. “It’s been made out that we know each other, but I don’t know her too well. I’ve only met her like five times, briefly.”

Cohen pointed out that Smith attended the Reputation singer’s birthday party, to which he responded, “Yeah, but, I think a lot of people went,” noting that he and Swift didn’t speak one-on-one at the event.

So … Team Kim then?

“I know Kim more than I know Taylor,” Sam confirmed, though he refused to choose a side outright. “Well, there’s no teams is there, really?” he said coyly. “I’d love to know all the details,” Smith ultimately said of the relationship.

Amen to that, Sam.