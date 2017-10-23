Sam Smith Loves to Rock a Killer Pair of Heels, Reveals Gender-Fluid Identity

Lara Walsh
Oct 23, 2017 @ 7:30 am

Sam Smith isn't here for any labels.

As the "Too Good at Goodbyes" hitmaker prepares to release his second album, The Thrill of It All, the British musician spoke with the Sunday Times about coming out, why he's not averse to rocking a pair of heels, and how his new songs delve deeper into his gay identity. 

"Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending," the openly gay crooner reflected about waiting to come out of the closet. "I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I'd just moved to London from a village—I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn't know what I wanted to say."

The Grammy Award winner also revealed that he likes to blur the lines when it comes to traditional gender roles. "I love a heel," the 25-year-old admitted. "I've got loads of heels at home."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith Fawn Over Each Other on Twitter, Tease Possible Duet

The singer, who says that he doesn't know "what the title would be," reveals that he feels "just as much woman as I am man."

Showing off his two Venus tattoos, Smith got candid, saying, "People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really."

He continued: "I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years."

The chart-topper also teased fans with the promise of more great material when his new tracks drop on Nov. 3. "I think they show my growth, my confidence. I feel like they show me," he concluded. "They show the gay guy I've become."

Show Transcript

Jason Benjamin who's actually been the boom operator here on Girls for the last five years, and is a documentarian, came to us with a New York Times article about a tailor in Brooklyn who makes clothing for people who are gender nonconforming. Who be they trans or just looking to wear clothes a way that's more clearly expressive of who they are in a non-binary gender. Way, these people make suits it's a pair of a guy named Daniel and person named Ray who works with him who's sorta been his entre into the LGBTQ community and they found that there was a real need for clothing that wasn't either a womans suite from Talbott's with two breast darts or like. A dudes suite from Jos A Bank they needed something that existed for people whose gender identity was complex and it was something we loved because our mandate when we started our company was to push the ball forward on conversations about gender and this felt like really interesting way in obviously. Conversations about gender identity are huge in our culture right now and that's so exciting, and fashion felt like it's like we've all got to eat and we've all got to get dressed. And there's something very universal about the process of having a custom suit made and it was also very close to my heart because my sister Grace is A **** woman who has always had a complicated relationship to traditional gender, and is actually in the documentary, having a custom suit made for the first time. And so, to both be able to meet a wide range of people struggling with their identity, and also to be able to film my sister really existing. In her body in a new way for the first time was both profoundly political and intensely personal. And actually, so we're really proud of the film, we actually all, not to spoil anything but we all got suits made for the festival. And I have to say, the experience, I thought, you know well I've never really had an issue with clothes. Like sure, I'd like to be A sample size, that's not gonna happen, but everything's fine. And the experience of putting on the suit that was custom made for me. I was literally brought to tears. Because the feeling of putting on something that fits your body and where you're not tugging and pulling and readjusting yourself in the mirror but you're just yourself, was It was just flooded me and so I hope that the documentary is emotional for people and is about more than clothing and I hope you'll enjoy it. It'll be on HBO in June.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!