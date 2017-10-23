Sam Smith Loves to Rock a Killer Pair of Heels, Reveals Gender-Fluid Identity

Sam Smith isn't here for any labels.

As the "Too Good at Goodbyes" hitmaker prepares to release his second album, The Thrill of It All, the British musician spoke with the Sunday Times about coming out, why he's not averse to rocking a pair of heels, and how his new songs delve deeper into his gay identity.

"Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending," the openly gay crooner reflected about waiting to come out of the closet. "I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I'd just moved to London from a village—I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn't know what I wanted to say."

The Grammy Award winner also revealed that he likes to blur the lines when it comes to traditional gender roles. "I love a heel," the 25-year-old admitted. "I've got loads of heels at home."

The singer, who says that he doesn't know "what the title would be," reveals that he feels "just as much woman as I am man."

Showing off his two Venus tattoos, Smith got candid, saying, "People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really."

He continued: "I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years."

The chart-topper also teased fans with the promise of more great material when his new tracks drop on Nov. 3. "I think they show my growth, my confidence. I feel like they show me," he concluded. "They show the gay guy I've become."