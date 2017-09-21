Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Aid Mexico Earthquake Victims 

Salma Hayek is giving back to her home country in a big way. The actress took to Instagram today to announce that she's donating $100,000 to UNICEF to help those affected by the catastrophic earthquake that left 22 dead an many displaced.

"The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row," she wrote on Instagram. "Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico."

In the video, she goes on to shared her experience in the 1985 earthquake that hit Mexico City. "After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of my friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me," Hayek recalled. "I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude, and it's horrific. I implore to your hearts, to the goodness of your hearts and your compassion to help with anything that you can give."