Salma Hayek Pinault Gives Us a Peek at Her Lavish Wedding on 8th Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault!

The mega power couple celebrated their 8-year anniversary on Tuedsay, and the actress was quick to share memories from her big day on Instagram.

“The greatest blessing I have in my life is love. 11 years together, 8 married. La mejor bendición que he tenido en mi vida es amor. 11 años juntos, 8 casados. #weddinganniversary,” Hayek Pinault captioned a beautiful black and white photo from her wedding day in 2009.

The Oscar-nominated actress also shared a photo of her reception’s venue in Venice, Italy, writing, “My wedding party was at the oldest opera house in Europe, La Fenice. Mi fiesta de bodas fue en la casa de opera más vieja de Europa, La Fenice. #lafenice #love #opera.”

The ultra-luxe ceremony hosted a bevy celebrity guests, including Woody Harrelson, Penelope Cruz, Charlize Theron, Ashley Judd, and Bono (who performed for the newlyweds). Hayek stunned the 150 or so attendees in a princess-worthy Balenciaga gown.

AP Photo/Bertrand Rindoff-Petroff

RELATED: The Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses

*Sigh,* sounds like a literal dream.