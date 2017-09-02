Happy 51st Birthday, Salma Hayek! See Her Transformation Through the Years

Happy birthday, Salma Hayek! The Academy Award nominee turns 51 today and her complexion is as flawless as ever.

The Mexican-born actress has also crossed over to the production side, executive producing and starring in Septembers of Shiraz, the story of a Jewish family caught in the crosshairs of the Iranian revolution. But not every one of her projects is quite so serious: Hayek lent her voice to last summer's hilarious Sausage Party, and stars alongside Alec Baldwin in the upcoming Drunk Parents.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek Cooks While Babysitting for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Daughter

Hayek finds inspiration in the strong roles she chooses (remember Frida and Ugly Betty?), always being mindful to fight for equal rights, especially as they pertain to women. We'd say she's a pretty incredible role model to Valentina Paloma Pinault, her mini-me 9-year-old daughter with fashion executive husband, François-Henri Pinault.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Uses Rose Water Instead of Washing Her Face in the Morning

Take a look at her transformation through the years and celebrate the lovely lady's big day.