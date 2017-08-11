Salma Hayek Has Perfected the Steamy Swimsuit Pose

X
Shop This Post
by: Jenny Berg
August 11, 2017 @ 6:30 PM

Salma Hayek gives good selfie. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to sing the praises of water. Standing in an outdoor shower under a fresh stream of the stuff, she wrote: "#water the most basic and precious necessity of humans."

This, of course, is very true. But while we ponder this great truth, we can't help staring at Hayek.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXqmarNBj63/?taken-by=salmahayek

The star's onyx waves tumble down her back as she reaches her arms to the sky in a yoga-pro's pose. That tan! Those arms! That blood-red bikini! It's all a study in vacation sultriness.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Loves the Word Curvy, But Doesn't Love All Her Curves

Earlier today, Hayek gave us a peek at a more everyday pursuit. The actress posted a throwback snap of herself cooking with a babe on her hip. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's babe... but still.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top