Salma Hayek Alleges Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her for Years: "He Was My Monster"

On Wednesday, The New York Times released an op-ed written by Oscar-winning actress Salma Hayek in which she condemns former collaborator and now infamous sexual predator Harvey Weinstein.

In the piece, titled “Harvey Weinstein Is My Monster Too,” Hayek details her own experience with sexual harassment by the disgraced producer, including her reluctance to speak out when the allegations were initially leveled against him.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“I had brainwashed myself into thinking that it was over and that I had survived; I hid from the responsibility to speak out with the excuse that enough people were already involved in shining a light on my monster. I didn’t consider my voice important, nor did I think it would make a difference,” Hayek wrote.

“When so many women came forward to describe what Harvey had done to them, I had to confront my cowardice and humbly accept that my story, as important as it was to me, was nothing but a drop in an ocean of sorrow and confusion. I felt that by now nobody would care about my pain—maybe this was an effect of the many times I was told, especially by Harvey, that I was nobody,” she continued.

The actress goes on to describe her experience shooting Frida, explaining how desperately she’d wanted to work with Weinstein, until she discovered the depravity of his actions.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Says a “Well-Known Actor” Told Her to “Calm Down” Over Weinstein Scandal

“He had taken a chance on me—a nobody. He had said yes,” Hayek writes of her initial excitement.

“Little did I know it would become my turn to say no.

No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with.

No to me taking a shower with him.

No to letting him watch me take a shower.

No to letting him give me a massage.

No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage.

No to letting him give me oral sex.

No to my getting naked with another woman.

No, no, no, no, no …

And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage.”

Hayek also alleges that Weinstein threatened not to let her finish the film Frida unless she filmed a full-frontal sex scene with another woman. She reluctantly agreed, but when it came time to film the scene, she became violently ill on set.

"For the first and last time in my career, I had a nervous breakdown: My body began to shake uncontrollably, my breath was short and I began to cry and cry, unable to stop, as if I were throwing up tears," Hayek writes.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Wants Sexual Assault Victims to Speak Up in Wake of Harvey Weinstein Allegations

"Since those around me had no knowledge of my history of Harvey, they were very surprised by my struggle that morning. It was not because I would be naked with another woman. It was because I would be naked with her for Harvey Weinstein. But I could not tell them then."

"My mind understood that I had to do it, but my body wouldn’t stop crying and convulsing. At that point, I started throwing up while a set frozen still waited to shoot. I had to take a tranquilizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse. As you can imagine, this was not sexy, but it was the only way I could get through the scene."

Visit The New York Times to read Hayek’s full piece.