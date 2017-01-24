Salma Hayek Had Big Dreams of Going into Space

Salma Hayek recently sat down with Kevin Smith at the IMDb studio at the Sundance Film Festival to talk about her latest film Beatriz at Dinner but during the panel dished on something even more personal: her dream career—if she was not such a talented and successful actress, that is.

"There is the job that I would love to do and then the reality of the job I would be doing," the actress explained at the IMDb panel.

"I would have loved to have been an astronaut," she revealed to Smith and her co-stars Connie Britton and John Lithgow.

Hayek—who looked gorgeous in black long-sleeve shirt with an oversize pink bow at the neck and a red leather skirt with a pink panel running down the side—noted that had that career had not panned out, she'd probably be up to some very different activities. "I probably [would] be working at some flower shop or married in Coatzacoalcos [her hometown in Mexico] with 10 kids, I don't know," she said.

John Parra/Getty

However, Hayek did almost achieve her dreams of heading beyond the stratosphere. She previously told InStyle that she at one point had concrete plans to take a flight into space.

"You know, my dream was to go into space. I reserved my place with the Virgin [Galactic] expedition. And then I got pregnant. And now I'm a mother. So I'm not going to go," she said in the June 2010 issue.

RELATED: Stars Bundle Up in Style at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Watch Hayek chat dream jobs in the video above.