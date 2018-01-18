Salma Hayek Grieves the Passing of Her 18-Year-Old Dog, Lupe, with Emotional Tribute 

After spending nearly two decades by her side, Salma Hayek is grieving a furry best friend.

On Wednesday, the Frida actress took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute saying goodbye to her longtime pup Lupe.

“With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe,” the Academy Award-winning star captioned a photo of herself dressed in a printed blue dress while cradling her faithful companion.

She continued, “I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me.”

The Mexican actress — who tragically lost her 9-year-old dog Mozart just two years ago — concluded her moving message, “May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven.”

Hayek has made no secret of her love of pets, previously admitting to Ellen DeGeneres in 2013 that she has quite the animal brood at home.

“I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I’m sure I’m forgetting something!” she told the comedian, adding, “You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone. Oh I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, 20 chickens, same with the rabbits be careful just buy one.”

Sending all our condolences!