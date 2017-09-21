Salma Hayek's Daughter Just Turned 10 but Has Been Musically Gifted for Years

Happy birthday, Valentina!

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault’s only child celebrates a major milestone this Thursday: her 10th birthday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

In honor of the momentous occasion, the 51-year-old actress, who celebrated her own birthday earlier this month, posted a video clip of herself and Valentina from deep in the archives.

In the heartwarming video, baby Valentina sits at an itty-bitty white piano while wearing a striped pink dress that should really come in our size. After slamming her tiny fingers across a few keys, she instructs her mother (in Spanish) to sing. Hayek immediately complies, hitting a spectrum of notes that makes her mini-me giggle in delight. “Happy birthday Valentina! I'm so grateful for the decade of love you brought to our lives,” mama Hayek captioned the adorable video.

Well, if that video has any bearing on Salma and Valentina’s relationship today, Ms. V definitely runs the show. From one only child to another (she has half siblings, but you get it): you go, girl.