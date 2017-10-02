Salma Hayek Looks Totally Different As a Blonde

The change was only for one night, but what a night it was.

At Paris Fashion Week over the weekend, Salma Hayek traded her signature rich brunette for a collarbone-skimming blonde wig ahead of the Altuzarra show. If she hadn't posted the transformation process to her Instagram, we might have thought it was the real deal. But if there's anywhere one should experiment with a bold new 'do, Paris would be the most likely place to do it.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

We love how the cool ash tone contrasts with her warm complexion, but the root area was kept dark, closely mirroring her natural hair color. Coordinating champagne tones on her eyes, a swipe of petal blush, and rosy lipstick completed the look and played off of her hot pink pantsuit.

Though we've known the star primarily in her brunette form, she did toy with the idea of pink hair back in May, when she wore a pastel wig to the Cannes Film Festival. We're certainly feeling this new adventurous vibe, and only time will tell if she decides to go for a long-term shift in shade,