Saint West Picked Out the Cutest Valentine's Day Gifts for His Sisters

It’s safe to say that Saint West is a little casanova in training.

Although Valentine’s Day is still a couple of weeks away, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2-year-old son is already getting his gifts together for his sisters, 4-year-old, North, and newborn, Chicago. In an adorable Instagram Story that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared on Friday, the tiny tot palms her KKW Ride or Die Kimoji Heart perfume.

“Saint said he got BFF for North and Ride or Die for Baby Chi for Valentines Day,” Kim captioned one clip. As Saint holds tight to the pink perfume bottle, Kim says, “Is that mommy’s perfume? Who is the perfume for?”

kimkardashian/Instagram

“For sissy,” Saint replies. “For sissy? That’s nice of you,” Kim exclaims.

“You got sissy perfumes for Valentine’s Day?” Kardashian West presses. He sweetly replies again, “Yesss. For Sissy.” Even though the gift was for his sisters, Saint got a little attached to the spray mechanism. As he kept spraying the perfume over and over, Kim finally took it away from him.

kimkardashian/Instagram

Saint isn’t the only one picking up the fragrances for holiday gifts. Kim revealed on the social media app that she was sending the Bae fragrances to “all of her haters,” showing off a list of sticky notes with the names of Lindsay Lohan, Piers Morgan, and Wendy Williams, among many others, written on them.

The three new KKW Kimoji Heart Fragrances launched Thursday for $30 a pop.