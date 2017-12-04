Saint West and Reign Disick Shared the Cutest Monsters, Inc.-Themed Birthday Party

When’s the last time you heard the names Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan (Sulley)? The hilarious Monsters, Inc. characters are fresh in the minds of cuties Saint West and Reign Disick, who just celebrated a joint birthday party with the unforgettable 2000 Pixar film as the theme.

Naturally, moms Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian took to Snapchat to share footage from the bash, which looked nothing but extraordinary. While little Saint turns 2 on Tuesday and Reign turns 3 on Dec. 14, the family celebrated the two tots early, enjoying a day of ice skating, tubing, and plenty of cake.

kimkardashian/Snapchat

Saint’s dad Kanye West and big sister North West, 4, were along for the ride in matching new Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers.

kimkardashian/Snapchat

kimkardashian/Snapchat

There was one epic sign made of balloons that read, “Merry Monster Mash,” and it looks like one cutie even showed off some stellar ice skating skills while dressed as Sulley.

kimkardashian/Snapchat

kourtneykardashian/Snapchat

The cake, with both lead characters, looked delicious, too, not to mention a roasted marshmallow s’mores situation.

kimkardashian/Snapchat

kimkardashian/Snapchat

Happy birthday, Saint and Reign!