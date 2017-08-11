Saint West and Dream Kardashian Singing Happy Birthday to Kylie Jenner Is Beyond Cute

A KarJenner birthday party wouldn't be complete without a serenade from the family's youngest members. And Kylie Jenner got her sweetest present to date from the famous brood's mini generation. In a series of Snapchat videos, Saint West and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian, are shown carrying out a too-cute performance of "Happy Birthday" for the lipstick maven.

As members of the klan came together around the kitchen for an intimate gathering, Kim posed next to her young son on the counter, while sister Kendall held little Dream in her arms. Then, it was time for the reality stars to properly fete young Kylie's milestone birthday with a rousing rendition of the celebratory jingle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXoqJs6l-2F/?taken-by=kendalljennersnapchats @kendalljenner via @khloekardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXoqTeul6dT/?taken-by=kendalljennersnapchats @kendalljenner via @khloekardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXoqb38Flnt/?taken-by=kendalljennersnapchats @kendalljenner via @khloekardashian Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

The Life of Kylie star continues to get showered with all the birthday love from her family, who surprised her the night before with a secret celebration that had all of the makings of a great party: a cake decorated with the birthday girl's face, a chocolate fondue fountain, and a booty ice sculpture.

Happy birthday again, Kylie!