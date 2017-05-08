This Adorable New Snap of Saint West Proves Side-Eye Runs in the Family

May 8, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Saint West might only be 17 months old, but he's already got some serious swagger—and knows how to throw some epic side-eye.

The tot's mom Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram today to share a rare solo snap of her little boy, and his stare is one for the books. The famous baby wears a simple ribbed white tank top and royal blue Adidas shorts in the photo, which features him staring away from the camera with an adorably inquisitive look on his face.

What else did we notice in the 'gram? The fact that Saint has definitely inherited dad Kanye West's cool sense of style, and that the tiny guy looks an awful like like his big sister North West did at that same age. And it seems as if that scowl also runs in the family—it's hard to forget the many times that Nori has thrown serious side-eye at both her loved ones and the pesky paparazzi.

Too cute.

