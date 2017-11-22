Saint Laurent Is Selling Fetish Toys That'll Satisfy Your Inner Christian Grey

We have good news and bad news. First, the bad: After 20 years in business, Parisian shopping hub Colette is closing its doors for good on Dec. 20. Good: Before the concept store becomes a thing of the past, it’s partnering with Saint Laurent for the ultimate takeover.

The house’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, collaborated on several pieces and designed an exclusive Saint Laurent line for Colette’s final bow and every piece will be available for purchase at the Saint Laurent x Colette pop-up in Paris from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.

Vaccarello’s edgy collection is comprised of many eclectic garments and accessories, ranging from retro tees and hoodies to skateboards, Vespas (!), and fetish toys (there’s no shame in Saint Laurent—and we have a feeling Christian Grey would agree).

Scroll down below to view more items from the collection, all of which are exclusively sold at Colette. Get thee to Paris, tout suite!