The Sailor Moon Palette You've Wished for Since the '90s Is Finally Here

It’s a fact that all Sailor Moon fans wished they could be a Sailor Scout when they grow up. Thanks to Creer Beaute, a Japanese cosmetics brand, every ‘90s kid’s fantasy is finally coming true.

The Sailor Moon Prism Compact is a four shade eyeshadow palette that’s a part of Creer Beaute’s Miracle Romance Collection, and looks just like the magical broach that transformed the main character of Naoko Takeuchi beloved manga series into a crime-fighting Sailor Scout. Even better: One of the eyeshadow colors doubles as a blush, perfect for times when you need to do your makeup quicker than you can say “Moon, prism, power!” If you want to give your routine the full Sailor Scout treatment, there’s also liquid liners and pressed powder inspired by the series.

You can get the palette on the brand’s site sometime in late March 2017 for 3,900 yen, which is around $34. Your own dreamy Tuxedo Mask not included.