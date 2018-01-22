SAG's President Gives an Update on the New Sexual Harassment Code of Conduct

Though the red carpet blackout didn’t continue at the 2018 SAG Awards, the Time’s Up movement was still among the night's big winners. The initiative, which works to end sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond, received a major boost from SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), which announced the development of a new code of conduct to protect against harassment on and around sets.

"It gives us joy to celebrate portrayals that show human nature with all its imperfections, and to do so with a union whose job it is to protect actors as they do that job," Lupita Nyong’o said while presenting the final award of the night with Brie Larson.

"Which is why we're so excited to say that—with collaborations with Time's Up and your union members here in this room—there will be a new code of conduct to ensure that there is safety on set," Larson said. "So we can continue to be vulnerable, continue to be emphatic, and do the strong and great performances that we've seen brief glimpse of here tonight."

InStyle reached out to Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA, who clarified that the new code of conduct is still in the works.

“We are working with our members including several who are active in the Time's Up campaign to develop a Code of Conduct that provides clear safety guidance to performers in the work environment and in the social environments attached to work like auditions, wrap parties, festivals, etc., where harassment frequently occurs,” she said in a statement to InStyle.

"We are working very thoughtfully in developing the Code of Conduct so that it is as effective as possible in protecting our members. We are drafting now and will distribute it when complete.”

As the Time’s Up movement continues to grow, we’re starting to see real progress being made.