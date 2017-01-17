9 to 5 Besties Will Honor Lily Tomlin at the SAG Awards This Month

The SAG Awards are coming up and at the 2017 show later this month, it's going to be a veritable 9 to 5 reunion, as iconic actresses Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda will be awarding former co-star Lily Tomlin with the 53rd SAG Life Achievement Award, as confirmed by PeopleE.

We've been obsessed with the classic film since it was released in December of 1980, but we were both surprised and thrilled to find that the legendary trio have been friends for more than three decades. In the comedy, Parton, Fonda, and Tomlin are working women who get even with their sexist boss in the kind of workplace fantasies that we can get behind.

Ron Galella/WireImage

9 to 5 was Parton's first feature film, though she was already an icon in the making on the country music scene: The timeless hit "I Will Always Love You" was released in 1974. The globally-renowned singer also sang the film's title song, which garnered her Grammy Awards for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

At the 50th annual CMA Awards back in November, Tomlin presented Parton with the 2016 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, so things are coming full circle in the best way.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Fonda and Tomlin currently star on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, for which Fonda has earned an Emmy nomination. And on the former's 79th birthday, her co-star joined her at a rally in Los Angeles to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline and show their support for Standing Rock.

Tomlin is already one of the industry's most decorated actresses, with a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Kennedy Center Award, two Peabody honors, a Grammy, and two Tony distinctions under her belt.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Talks to Dolly Parton About Growing Up, Breaking Out, and Being in Charge

VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon Writes a Love Letter to Dolly Parton

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET to watch the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on TNT and TBS.