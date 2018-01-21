All the 2018 SAG Awards Winners and Nominees

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have finally arrived and you can check out the roster of deserving nominees right here.
For the first time in the SAG Awards’s 23-year history, the 2018 ceremony will have a host, a role adopted by star of The Good Place, actress Kristen Bell.
"I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Bell told E! News. “I'm so glad that I'll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I've worked with before, so I know they'll be warm and supportive."
The ceremony will air on both TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.
Without further ado, here is the list of 2018 nominees. Check back for updates throughout the night as winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
RELATED: See All the 2018 Grammy Nominations Here
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Orange Is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Female Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri