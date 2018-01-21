All the 2018 SAG Awards Winners and Nominees

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have finally arrived and you can check out the roster of deserving nominees right here.

For the first time in the SAG Awards’s 23-year history, the 2018 ceremony will have a host, a role adopted by star of The Good Place, actress Kristen Bell.

"I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Bell told E! News. “I'm so glad that I'll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I've worked with before, so I know they'll be warm and supportive."

The ceremony will air on both TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.

Without further ado, here is the list of 2018 nominees. Check back for updates throughout the night as winners



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Female Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri