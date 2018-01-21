All the 2018 SAG Awards Winners and Nominees

Isabel Jones
Jan 21, 2018 @ 6:30 pm

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have finally arrived and you can check out the roster of deserving nominees right here.

For the first time in the SAG Awards’s 23-year history, the 2018 ceremony will have a host, a role adopted by star of The Good Place, actress Kristen Bell.

"I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Bell told E! News. “I'm so glad that I'll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I've worked with before, so I know they'll be warm and supportive."

The ceremony will air on both TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET.

Without further ado, here is the list of 2018 nominees. Check back for updates throughout the night as winners
 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
RELATED: See All the 2018 Grammy Nominations Here

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Orange Is the New Black
Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Female Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Show Transcript

Best performance by an actress in a performance series drama. Caitriona Balfe, Outlander. Claire Foy, The Crown. Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce. Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why. And Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale. [APPLAUSE] Okay, sure, yeah. [LAUGH] Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes. Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver. James Franco, The Disaster Artist Hugh Jackman, the greatest showman. Daniel [UNKNOWN], get out. [APPLAUSE] Yep. Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture. Willem Dafoe, the Florida Project. Army Hammer, Call Me By Your Name. Richard Jenkins ��� "The Shape of Water", Christopher Plumber ��� "All The Money in the World", and Sam Rockwell ��� "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". << [APPLAUSE] << Best Television Series, Drama. "The Crown" ��� Netflix, [APPLAUSE] Game of Thrones, HBO. The Handmade's Tale, Hulu. Stranger Things, Netflix. This is Us, NBC. [APPLAUSE] Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. Mary J Blige, Mudbound. Hong Chao, Downsizing. Allison Janney, I, Tonya. Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. And Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. [APPLAUSE] [COUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Original Song Motion Picture. Home, Ferdinand, music by Nick Jonas, Justin [UNKNOWN], Nick Monston. Lyrics by Nick Jonas, Justin [UNKNOWN]. Mighty River, Mud Bound Music by Raphael Saadiq. Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson. Remember Me, Coco. Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The Star, The Star. Music and lyrics by Mariah Carey and Marc Shaiman. This Is Me, The Greatest Showman, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama. Jason Bateman, Ozark. Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us. Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor. Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul. Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy. The Disaster Artist. Get Out. The Greatest Showman. I, Tanya. Ladybird. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name. Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. Tom Hanks, The Post. Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul. Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker, Margo Robbie, I, Tonya. Seersha Ronan, Lady Bird Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes.>> Best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama, Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game. Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. Frances Mcdormand. Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. Meryl Streep, The Post, Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World. Best Director Motion Picture, Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water, Martin McDonna Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk; Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World; Steven Spielberg, The Post. Best Motion Picture Drama. Call me by your name, Dunkirk the post, the shape of water, three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. [APPLAUSE]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!