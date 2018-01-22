Relive the Most Memorable Moments from the 2018 SAG Awards

This year's SAG Awards were unlike any before. The Screen Actors Guild chose to have a host for this year's ceremony for the very first time, picking Kristen Bell as the emcee, and she provided quite the entertainment for the big night. She opened up the show by cracking some hilarious jokes, but then turned her attention to the Time's Up movement and the progress we still have to make.

Along with choosing Bell, the show broke tradition by slating a lineup of all-female presenters, including Halle Berry, Emma Stone, and Lupita Nyong’o. In fact, girl power was a major theme of the night.

Host Kristen Bell onstage during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Keep scrolling for the most talked-about moments of the 2018 SAG Awards.

1. Kristen Bell made a powerful statement.

"As we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure we’re leading the charge with empathy and with diligence, because fear and anger never win the race," she said in her opening monologue (above).

2. Nicole Kidman celebrated winning an award at age 50.

“How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old," she said in her acceptance speech.

3. The host trolled her husband.

Bell sat down in the audience next to hubby Dax Shepard and seemingly praised her partner, until the camera panned out and she revealed that she was actually talking about Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig.

4. Rita Moreno presented the lifetime achievement award to Morgan Freeman.

The icon celebrated her longtime friend by introducing him and his long portfolio of roles.

Morgan Freeman Receives the Life Achievement Award at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/SJ4WeoAyKc — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

5. Sterling K. Brown became the first African American actor to win in his category.

The This Is Us star made history by winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Sterling K. Brown makes history by becoming the first African American male to receive the Actor® in this category! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/9PfOkg1ig4 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

6. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson presented an award together.

The mother-daughter duo had some hilarious quips on stage, where they seemingly invited the entire room to Thanksgiving dinner.