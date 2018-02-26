Ryan Seacrest Denies Sexual Abuse Accusations by Former Personal Stylist

Just one week before the E! Live from the Red Carpet Oscars special, the show's frequent host Ryan Seacrest has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment in a detailed account by a former stylist.

In a report by Variety, Seacrest's former personal stylist Suzie Hardy comes forward with new details of her story and alleges that Seacrest subjected her to "years of unwanted sexual aggression," ranging from verbal harassment to slapping and groping her while in his underwear.

Hardy's specific new claims come after the allegations first came to light in November. Here's a look at the timeline of events.

In November 2017, THR reported that Seacrest had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Nov. 17: News breaks that a former E! wardrobe stylist claimed that Seacrest was inappropriate toward her nearly a decade prior while she worked for him. Her accusation was not publicly made, but the information became available because Seacrest speak out to dispute the allegations.

"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result," he said in a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that's core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I've endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that's how I believe it should be," he added. "I'm distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I'm proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I'm an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices."

The E! network opened an investigation into the allegations.

Nov 17: An E! spokesperson confirmed that the network was looking into the former stylist's allegations internally. “We can confirm that we have started an investigation,” the representative told People.

According to Variety, the investigation was conducted by an outside counsel hired by NBCUniversal.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Says the Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him Were “Gut-Wrenching”

The E! investigation concluded and found "insufficient evidence" to confirm misconduct occurred.

Feb 1, 2018: E! released a statement saying that the network would take no action against Seacrest, citing "insufficient evidence."

“E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest. The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated,” the statement said. “E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

Seacrest releases a column about being "wrongfully accused of harassment."

Feb 5: Seacrest wrote about the accusations in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter.

"This arrived during an unprecedented public reckoning by women in our industry and beyond, courageously coming forward to share their stories, many of them heartbreaking. These women sought to bring attention to the systemic gender inequality that has occurred for decades. I was—and am—amazed at their bravery," he wrote.

"To have my workplace conduct questioned was gut-wrenching. I’ve always aimed to treat all of my colleagues with honesty, respect, kindness and compassion. Yet, I knew, regardless of the confidence I had that there was no merit to the allegations, my name would likely soon appear on the lists of those suspected of despicable words and deeds. The pressures of our overflowing newsfeeds would insist on it."

Seacrest went on to say he wanted to be part of the change and progress, and he received a notice from an "independent third party" that found the claims against him to be unsubstantiated.

"Most of us agree that the presumption of innocence is an important standard. We are taught early on that it’s essential to see all sides, to give everyone a chance to explain and to check for exculpatory evidence that may have been missed. At a time when improper interactions between men and women, particularly in the workplace, are part of a national conversation, we must find a way to ensure that everyone—the public, private and public institutions, accusers and alleged accused—is given the opportunity for a swift and fair review," he wrote.

Seacrest's accuser Suzie Hardy goes public with her account.

Feb 26: A few weeks after Seacrest wrote about the accusations, and one week before the Oscars red carpet, Hardy detailed her accusations—and named herself as the accuser—to Variety.

She alleged that Seacrest subjected her to years of unwanted sexual aggression, including groping her, slapping her, and grinding himself against her while only in his underwear.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it,” she said. “I really didn’t. I was battling finally being in a decent financial position to breathe and be a mom, that I didn’t have to be freaking out all the time, and then dealing with this infantile celebrity person who was testing me on every level and manipulating me and knew that I was in a vulnerable position.”

Hardy claimed that the independent investigator never contacted the four witnesses she had referred him to who could confirm her story.

“I felt like by the third interview, it was obvious the investigator was whitewashing it for Seacrest’s side," she said.

An E! spokesperson refutes Hardy's claims.

Feb 26: “E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough," a rep for the network told Variety. "Over the course of a two-month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant. The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.”

Seacrest’s attorney calls the allegations "untrue" describes them as "false claims."

Feb 26: Seacrest’s attorney, Andrew Baum, told Variety, “It is upsetting to us that Variety is electing to run a ‘story’ about untrue allegations that were made against my client, after they were told that the accuser threatened to make those false claims against him unless he paid her $15 million. At that time, the claimant threatened to issue a demonstrably false press statement unless she was paid. Instead, my client proactively and publicly denied the claims and agreed to fully cooperate with E!’s investigation about the matter.”

“On Jan. 31 the network notified us that their independent third-party investigation had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, effectively, clearing my client’s name," he continued. "It’s telling that after my client refused to pay her money, and the E! investigation resulted as it did, that she is now coming forward to share her debunked story to the press.”