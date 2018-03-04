How Much Is Ryan Seacrest Worth? 

Nowadays, it's rare to turn on the TV and not see Ryan Seacrest in the flesh, or watch something he's executive produced (Keeping Up with the Kardashians, anyone?). Between juggling hosting gigs on and off the red carpet and developing our newest binge-watching obsessions, it's safe to say that the 43-year-old has made bank through his career in Hollywood.

According to Forbes's 2017 World's Highest-Paid Celebrities list, Seacrest sits among the top third earners, taking the 29th spot with an income of $58 million. He's in good company, too. Stars, like music icon Elton John, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and country singer Garth Brooks all record earnings of $60 million—only $2 million more than Seacrest.

The University of Georgia dropout is now busier than ever, hosting both Live with Kelly and Ryan and American Idol Reboot, which premieres this month. Additionally, he produces eight TV shows, like Jennifer Lopez's new hit series Shades of Blue, and designs a men's clothing collection—Ryan Seacrest Distinction—sold at Macy's.

While the TV personality recently came under fire for sexual assault allegations made by his former stylist Suzie Hardy, he still maintains many lucrative gigs, including his role as host of E!'s Live from the Red Carpet Oscars coverage.

Other men who have been in a similar position to Seacrest have had swift action taken against them by their employers. Take, for instance, Kevin Spacey, who immediately got replaced in the Academy Award-nominated film All the Money in the World, or Matt Lauer, who was quickly let go from his decades-long morning spot at the Today show. Is Seacrest somehow held to a different standard?

Though, the Life of Kylie producer denies Hardy's sexual misconduct claims, and E! has repeatedly defended him, it's hard to determine how celebrities will react when they see him suited up on the red carpet on Sunday night. Perhaps the 2018 Oscar Awards will be the end of Seacrest's reigning era.