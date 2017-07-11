Ryan Seacrest Gives a Sweet On-Air Congratulations to Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough

Breakups are never easy, but it's always nice to leave the relationship with no hard feelings, even after you both have moved on. Case in point: Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough. The pair are a prime example of how to stay cordial after a split.

The duo broke up four years ago, but it's clear there's nothing but love between the two of them. On Monday morning, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host congratulated the Dancing with the Stars judge on her wedding to Brooks Laich with the sweetest message during the show.

He and Kelly Ripa flipped through photos of the blonde beauty on her big day, and Seacrest exclaimed, "She looks stunning!" To be fair, it's nearly impossible to look anything other than ravishing in Marchesa.

But then Seacrest continued: "I know this family. They're terrific people." He also called Hough "super talented" and ended with one final, "Congratulations, Julianne".

On Saturday, Hough and Canadian hockey player Laich tied the knot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with more than 200 guests in attendance. DWTS members Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd also got married in Huntington, New York at Oheka Castle over the weekend. "What are the rules on scheduling weddings?" Seacrest asked. Ripa had the same question inquiring, "That's what I wanna know! Like, where did the dancers and the judges go?" A tough choice, indeed!

Ripa then asked Seacrest if it's weird when an ex gets married. He replied: "No, I've got several exes who have gotten married."

We all need to take Seacrest's lead when it comes to being calm, cool, and collected about our former flames!