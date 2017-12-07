Ryan Reynolds Trolls Mom with Hilarious Fake Pic of Her with Deadpool Tattoos on Her Face 

Is no one safe from Ryan Reynolds? The actor is back at it with the social media trolling, and this time his victim is his mother, Tammy.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram today to share a photo of him with his mom at the Time 100 Gala, and while that seems sweet, he edited the photo of them together so it to looked like she tattooed her face and chest. “My Mom had the best time in the #Deadpool tattoo booth at Brazil Comic Con. #ccxp2017,” he wrote in the caption.

My Mom had the best time in the #Deadpool tattoo booth at Brazil Comic Con. #ccxp2017 A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:43am PST

This post of his mom comes just a day after he offered to give free tattoos at Comic-Con Brazil on Twitter. "My mom barely has any room left on her face for another tattoo. But she’s going for it. Because she cares," he wrote alongside a clip of him letting fans know that "moderately trained" tattoo artists would be on hand.

My mom barely has any room left on her face for another tattoo. But she’s going for it. Because she cares. pic.twitter.com/GFUNC3IWfX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 5, 2017

Seems like Mrs. Reynolds really went for it. Moms will do anything for the love a child, right?