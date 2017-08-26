Ryan Reynolds Trolled Blake Lively on Her Bday, Because Obviously

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for TIME

What better for a doting husband to do on his wife's birthday than troll her via social media? Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds gave Blake Lively a hilarious birthday shout-out on Instagram, because of course he did.

By now, we really expected nothing less from this couple. August 25 was Lively's 30th birthday, and her loving hubby couldn't resist posting a silly image in her honor. Reynolds took to the 'gram to wish his wife a happy birthday, and along with his sweet message, he shared a picture of the two of them—with most of Lively's face cropped out.

Admit it—you laughed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYPd9jJjoIV/ Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Some people might be annoyed at being trolled on their birthday, but Lively has said she loves when Reynolds does silly things.

In an interview with Glamour, the Age of Adaline star revealed, "I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I'm in love with him most of the time, but especially with that," referring to his comedic social media posts.

RELATED: See the Birthday Suit Blake Lively Wore to Celebrate Her 30th

They're seriously the cutest couple.