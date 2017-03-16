Ryan Reynolds Would Rather "Drink Hot Liquid Rabies" Than Fly with His Kids

Summer is right around the corner, but it looks like those international family vacays (and flights over one hour) will just have have to wait for the Reynolds clan.

During a sit-down with Good Morning America Thursday, Ryan Reynolds joked that he isn't exactly a fan of flying with his and Blake Lively's two children, James, 2, and a 5-month-old little girl.

"I've always had empathy for parents, especially flying," Reynolds said. "I remember before I had kids, I was always like, 'God, that's hard.' Because you can see they're sweating and they're nervous because their kids are yelling and everyone's mad at them....I'm the same way."

"I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children," the thesp quipped. "At 2 years old they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane, it's just like, 'Please can we land in a farmer's field?'"

WATCH: "I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children." @VancityReynolds on parenting pic.twitter.com/G9xAUOMm3N — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 16, 2017

The funnyman's comments came after George Stephanopoulos read a few of Reynolds's tweets about life as a dad, including one that said, "I watched Frozen without my two year old this morning. Despair reveals itself in many forms."

I watched Frozen without my two year old this morning. Despair reveals itself in many forms. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2016

You've got to love a guy with a sense of humor.