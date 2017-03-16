Ryan Reynolds Would Rather "Drink Hot Liquid Rabies" Than Fly with His Kids

Ryan Reynolds Would Rather "Drink Hot Liquid Rabies" Than Fly with His Kids
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Shop This Post
March 16, 2017 @ 7:15 PM
by: Brandi Fowler

Summer is right around the corner, but it looks like those international family vacays (and flights over one hour) will just have have to wait for the Reynolds clan.

During a sit-down with Good Morning America Thursday, Ryan Reynolds joked that he isn't exactly a fan of flying with his and Blake Lively's two children, James, 2, and a 5-month-old little girl.

"I've always had empathy for parents, especially flying," Reynolds said. "I remember before I had kids, I was always like, 'God, that's hard.' Because you can see they're sweating and they're nervous because their kids are yelling and everyone's mad at them....I'm the same way."

"I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children," the thesp quipped. "At 2 years old they just have to rip all their clothes off and introduce themselves to everyone on the plane, it's just like, 'Please can we land in a farmer's field?'"

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Adorable Bromance Will Wreck You

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's Cutest Couple Moments

The funnyman's comments came after George Stephanopoulos read a few of Reynolds's tweets about life as a dad, including one that said, "I watched Frozen without my two year old this morning. Despair reveals itself in many forms."

You've got to love a guy with a sense of humor.

The Latest in Video

Mindy Kaling’s Dream Celebrity Boyfriend Will Surprise You
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top