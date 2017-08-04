Ryan Reynolds's Trainer Shares a Glimpse of the Actor's Amazing Abs Beneath His Deadpool Suit

In case you needed a reminder of just how lucky Blake Lively is to have Ryan Reynolds as her husband, the actor's personal trainer is here to help.

Don Saladino, who has been getting the handsome actor in tip-top shape for years, recently took to Instagram with a mind-boggling photo of what lies beneath Reynolds's iconic Deadpool costume. Spoiler: he's looking good.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds Had the Funniest Response to Wonder Woman Topping Deadpool at the Box Office

The 'gram features a sexy split-pic of a shirtless Reynolds (hello, six-pack) from Deadpool 2 next to another photo of him dressed in his full Domino garb. It's safe to say the 40-year-old father of two has put in his time at the gym.

"@joshbrolin, you still have some work to do" Saladino wrote alongside the photo, referencing Josh Brolin's workout preparation for the film. Brolin stars opposite Reynolds's Domino as the mutant Cable in Deadpool 2. (He's jacked, too).

"Check out Men's Health's interview with @vancityreynolds talking about his preparation for Deadpool 2," Saladino continued. "Loved being able to tag along for the ride and watch this guy put the work in."

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Just Shared the First Photo of Domino from Deadpool 2

Looking good, Ryan! Deadpool 2 slides into theaters June 1, 2018.