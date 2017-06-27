Ryan Reynolds Is a Real-Life Superhero, Saved His Nephew’s Life with CPR

Ryan Reynolds plays the bad-mouthed, anti-superhero in Deadpool, but in real life there’s no question about his heroic intentions. The father-of-two posted a photo to Instagram on Monday after taking a refresher CPR course, and in the process, he revealed that he once used the life-saving technique to save his nephew from choking.

“Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy shit, I ended up saving my nephew’s life because I knew what to do! True story!” he wrote on Instagram.

The actor touted the benefits of taking a refresher course to focus on infant and toddler CPR, as he has 2-year-old daughter James and almost 9-month-old daughter Ines at home. “It takes only a few hours and it’s also kinda, sorta fun,” he joked. “Thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.”

His wife, Blake Lively, posted a similar photo on Instagram, encouraging moms and dads to take a course of their own. “For those of you who haven’t done it, you will love it. It’s so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind.”

According to Lively, it’s as easy as googling “infant CPR class near me” to find a course of your own.