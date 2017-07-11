Ryan Reynolds Had the Funniest Response to Wonder Woman Topping Deadpool at the Box Office

Ryan Reynolds doesn't have any hard feelings when it comes to Wonder Woman's latest box office victory.

After the female action epic took the lead over former smash hit Deadpool with a record-breaking box office gross, the actor took the news gracefully with the best celebratory post for the #BoxOfficeBoss on Monday.

Citing his role as Merc with a Mouth, the Deadpool star took to Instagram to offer his congratulations to Gal Gadot. "The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger," he wrote alongside a close-up chest shot of him in his red Deadpool gear. Fans can see the 40-year-old's gloved hands make a heart shape around a gold Wonder Woman necklace.

VIDEO: Halle Berry Is As Obsessed with Wonder Woman As All of Us

While 2016's Deadpool can still claim the upper hand when it comes to its international earnings of $783.1 million versus Wonder Woman's $747.5 million, Gadot's empowering superhero flick took the top spot domestically when it hit the $468.4 million mark in the United States compared to Deadpool's $363 million—as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Had the Best Idea for a Fan to Get Back at Her Ex-Boyfriend

Deadpool 2 makes its way to theaters on June 1, 2018.