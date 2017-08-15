Ryan Reynolds Responds to the Tragic Death of Deadpool 2 Stunt Driver

August 14, 2017 @ 9:00 PM

Ryan Reynolds has issued a statement in light of the tragedy surrounding Deadpool 2. Earlier today, it was announced that a stunt driver lost her life while attempting a stunt on the film's Vancouver set.

According to Deadline, the victim has since been identified as Joi "SJ" Harris, who was the first female, African-American professional road racer. Witnesses claim Harris was performing a motorcycle-stunt sequence when she lost control of the bike and crashed through a glass window. She was not wearing a helmet.

Deadpool star Reynolds expressed his condolences via Twitter. He wrote: "Tragically, we lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must have in this moment."

Reynolds' statement continued: "My heart pours out to them—along with each and every person she touched in this world."

