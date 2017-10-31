Ryan Reynolds Reveals a Secret About His Deadpool Costume

More than a year has passed since Ryan Reynolds made his debut as the superhero Deadpool in the eponymous blockbuster movie, but we're still learning new things about what it took to get the adaptation from script to screen. And one of those new things? Well, it's kind of gross TBH.

When a fan tweeted an impressive Deadpool Halloween costume to Reynolds on Tuesday, he responded in a way that we think would make Deadpool himself pretty proud.

"My son is ready for Halloween @VancityReynolds," the parent tweeted alongside a photo of a child in a Deadpool suit. "No idea how he is supposed to use the washroom. Any tips Ryan?!!"

Deadpool Movie/Twitter

Tips? Not really. New costume information? Definitely.

"Everybody knows the Deadpool suit is also a toilet," Reynolds tweeted. "Get it together."

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Is a Real-Life Superhero With His Incredible Gymnastic Moves

Everybody knows the Deadpool suit is also a toilet. Get it together. https://t.co/WBZUGaLFWt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 31, 2017

Not sure what that means for Deadpool costume replicators, but it's a pretty funny tweet either way. Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to make Halloween even more fun.