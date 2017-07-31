Ryan Reynolds Needs Blake Lively's Permission to Tweet About Their Daughter

by: Isabel Jones
July 31, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Although a superhero on screen, when it comes to real life, Ryan Reynolds relies on more than his wits and charm to shine in the public eye. His secret weapon? His wife, of course.

Reynolds’s Twitter feed is notoriously hilarious, but those 140-character anecdotes aren’t without a vetting system. According to the Deadpool star, he consults with wife Blake Lively before posting anything too risky.

"Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or [with] advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects," the father of two told Entertainment Tonight. "Otherwise it's mostly stuff done on like, an airplane, flying somewhere,” he explained.

Tweets like these probably fall under Blake's purview:

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/886674189045727232

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/826103126251933696

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/787728463583121408

With several action-packed roles on the horizon, Lively appears to be stepping into her husband’s cinematic lane, but Reynolds insists she doesn’t need any help adapting to the physical demands of the genre. “My wife can train and kick ass all on her lonesome,” the actor told ET, “she don’t need me for any of that.”

Husband of the year, am I right?

