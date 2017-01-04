Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Kept Him "Sane" During Deadpool Anxiety

Ryan Reynolds is continuing to melt our hearts by demonstrating how crazy in love he is with wife Blake Lively.

The Deadpool star, who recently welcomed his second child with his leading lady of four years, was quick to sing the Gossip Girl alum's praises during an interview with Variety and credited his longtime love and biggest fan with keeping him "sane" during all the stress leading up to his highly anticipated Marvel flick.

He sacrificed sleep to rewrite his character's lines and to think of new jokes, while grappling with anxiety (an issue he has struggled with for years). "The expectations were eating me alive," the 40-year-old actor told the magazine. "By the time we were in [post-production], we'd been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it."

Luckily, Lively was there to hold Reynolds's hand during it all, including an honor at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards and the upcoming awards season.

"Blake helped me through that," the star gushed. "I'm lucky to have her around just to keep me sane."

Now this is why this pair is one of our favorite Hollywood couples!