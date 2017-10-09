Ryan Reynolds Is a Real-Life Superhero With His Incredible Gymnastic Moves

It seems as if Ryan Reynolds is actually becoming Deadpool IRL. On Sunday, the actor posted a video of himself pulling off some impressive gymnastic moves on Instagram, which proved he's already well on his way to transforming into a real-life superhero.

Trainer Don Saladino originally posted the clip of Reynolds performing a flawless back flip, and the star couldn't help but share it with the world after his first audience was less than impressed with the feat. A group of toddlers, who were playing in the gym, appeared completely unfazed by Reynolds's superhero stunt.

It’s always been a dream of mine to complete a standing backflip during Toddler Tumble Time. Thank you @donsaladino A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

"It's always been a dream of mine to complete a standing backflip during Toddler Tumble Time. Thank you @donsaladino," he jokingly captioned the short clip, which featured the Deadpool actor clad in casual workout gear. Bravo!

Coolest dad ever, real-life superhero...is there anything Reynolds can't pull off?