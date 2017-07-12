Ryan Phillippe’s Daughter Ava Helped Him Prepare for His Latest Acting Role

When Ryan Phillippe was cast as a dad in the movie Wish Upon, he didn't have to look far for help getting into character.

His 17-year-old daughter Ava unintentionally trained him well for the part.

“Joey King, who plays my daughter [in Wish Upon], is the same age as my daughter in real life,” Phillippe told People. “So she and I could connect very easily because I obviously understand teenage girls.”

Ava is Phillippe's daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. They also have a 13-year-old son Deacon, and Phillippe has a 6-year-old daughter Kailani Merizalde with his ex Alexis Knapp.

“The real-life experience I have does allow for a lot more natural attachment to the role,” the father of three said.

When he isn't filming movies, Phillippe slips right back into that dad role—only in real life this time.

“Usually, a great day off involves doing something fun with my son," he said. "I think we are going to go off-roading this weekend. That is something we are getting into. Whatever takes me out of the job and gives me some relief."