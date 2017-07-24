Ryan Gosling Had the Best Response to Making Harry Styles's Heart Race 

July 24, 2017 @ 9:00 AM
The last week has been a revealing one for former One Direction member Harry Styles. In an appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 show, the singer was hooked up to a monitor and then shown images to see which ones got his heart racing. One would think that the results would be predictable, right? Hardly.
Styles surprisingly had no reaction to a photo of a shirtless Zayn Malik and a Victoria's Secret model, while images of a shirtless Ryan Gosling from an iconic scene in The Notebook and his very own pair of beloved Chelsea boots had the 23-year-old’s heart doing back flips. Interesting...
When Gosling got wind of Styles’s affection for him, the ever-humble father of two had the perfect response.
“I’m more concerned he might have a heart condition,” Gosling told Extra at Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend. “It’s less about me and more about something more serious.”
RELATED: Ryan Gosling and Chelsea Boots Are What Get Harry Styles’s Heart Racing
Something tells us his heart is just fine.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] Who would you rather have braid your hair, Ryan Reynolds or Ryan Gosling? I answered a Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling question yesterday and I said Gosling, so this time I'm gonna go Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds. But that's a trick question cuz they're both amazing. I met Ryan Reynolds yesterday, so probably Ryan Reynolds. Both? Quite nice if they braided my hair, both of them. Maybe I could have pigtails, could one do one and the other one do the other. Well, they both have kids now. Ryan Reynolds has, I think, his kids are a little bit older, so maybe he's perfected it a little bit more. So I'll go with Reynolds but I wouldn't complain about either, let's be honest. [LAUGH] Really neither of them because it would make me so nervous, but Ryan Gosling. Ryan Gosling, I don't know, I worked with him and he's got a delicate touch. He's very serene. Ryan Gosling. Because I think he would take great care of braiding my hair. Ryan Gosling. Ryan Gosling? My God. Absolutely, can I braid his after? I just feel like I get sleek cornrows or something with Ryan. I don't know why. [MUSIC]