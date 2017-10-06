Ryan Gosling Melts Hearts Everywhere Remembering His Late Dog George

Do yourself a favor and grab a box of tissues, because Ryan Gosling remembering his late furry friend George is guaranteed to make you cry.

While making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the hunky dad of two melted hearts everywhere, as he professed his longtime loyalty to his dog, who died last year. "He passed away in December. He was a good friend to me," the visibly sad Blade Runner 2049 actor recalled.

The comedian questioned Gosling about a shirt, emblazoned with his pup's face, that he wore to his SNL hosting gig, which prompted the star to open up about his and George's unusual relationship. "It's funny to say dog because I feel like there was something about George where I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him," he explained. "He would not do tricks. If you wanted him even to sit down, you had to convince him it was in his best interest."

That is until George decided to go rogue and steal someone's chair. "One time we were at an outdoor restaurant and he was sitting on the pavement looking forlorn down the street," Gosling reminisced. "Someone got up to go to the restroom, and he, I guess, had had enough and he got up onto their seat and sat down at the table like a gentleman and looked around the table like, 'Yeah, that's right.'"

Splash News

Lovingly comparing his beloved pooch to "an aging rock star" as he grew older, the 36-year-old proved that he's a one-dog man, still wearing George's dog tags on a necklace around his neck.

The waterworks really started coming down when DeGeneres asked the actor if he has thought about getting another dog in the future. A noticeably somber Gosling shook his head. "We'll see," he said.

Cue the tears!