Ryan Gosling’s Sexy New Buzz Cut Will Leave You Shook

We’re over the moon with Ryan Gosling’s brand new buzz cut.

As the La La Land star prepares to portray iconic astronaut Neil Armstrong in the big screen biopic First Man, he debuted one of his shortest shears yet while filming in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday.

While just months earlier, the Hollywood hunk was spotted in character with a side-parted 'do for the film, his character appeared to have undergone quite a dramatic transformation.

BACKGRID

A freshly-buzzed Gosling, who donned a blue bathrobe over purple printed pajama pants, a white T-shirt, and leather boots for the take, had ash marks on his face, as he was seen foraging in the “burnt” remains of his on-set home.

First Man, which is based on James R. Hansen’s biography of the first man on the moon and directed by La La Land's Damien Chazelle, heads to theaters in 2018.