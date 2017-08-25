Ryan Gosling Will Host Saturday Night Live's Season 43 Premiere

August 25, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 43rd season with some serious star power.
Ryan Gosling will reportedly host the upcoming premiere of the long-running comedy show with some help from musical guest JAY-Z. Yeah, we definitely don't want to miss that!
The announcement was made during Thursday night's episode of Weekend Update: Summer Edition, and later confirmed on SNL's Twitter account. "Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z!" the tweet proclaimed alongside a bulletin-board photo.
Gosling hosted once before in 2015, while JAY-Z has performed on the show's iconic stage three times over the course of his career, per Deadline.
The premiere comes at a busy time for both men. Gosling, 36, stars in Blade Runner 2049, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 6, just a few days after the SNL premiere. HOVA, who released his latest album, 4:44, this summer, also welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, with his wife, Beyoncé, in June.
Mark those calendars! Season 43 of Saturday Night Live premieres Sept. 30 on NBC.
