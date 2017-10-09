The Internet Is Obsessed with Ryan Gosling's Jackets

Ryan Gosling is BAE in almost any context, but the latest stage in the global idolatry of the actor is rather surprising, as it focuses not on his face, abs, or talent. Nope, the new Gosling craze is all about his jackets. Yes, you read that correctly.

In a series of revelatory tweets, the Internet recently brought the Blade Runner star’s impeccable taste in jackets to the public's attention, and for that we’ll be forever grateful.

OK, it may not exactly be Gosling’s taste in outerwear as much as it is the taste of his characters/costume designer. But hey, we’ve gotta lend Ry some extra points for looking damn good in pretty much anything (especially jackets).

Anyway, with the nationwide release of Blade Runner 2049 came a new wave of appreciation for Gosling’s jacket game. The Internet did what it does best and expertly turned a celebrity accessory into a true icon (remember Margaret Atwood’s purse?).

Give it up for the king of on-screen jacket-wearing.

...and the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to... RYAN GOSLING'S JACKET! Blade Runner 2049! pic.twitter.com/W3CqhFmKDW — Mr. Allain (@Mr_Allain) October 7, 2017

ryan gosling wearing fine jackets is my favorite genre — Nur (@gaystrikesback) October 9, 2017

My son just said to me, "Ryan Gosling is so cool. I mean, look at all his jackets." And nothing has ever made so much sense. — Girl Haggard (@Gigi_de_Vil) March 31, 2017

Once again, Ryan Gosling stars in a movie wearing a jacket only Ryan Gosling can pull off. — S▲INT SQUE▲KY (@SqueakBurrell) October 9, 2017

If the sole piece of criteria was "wearing iconic jackets" Ryan Gosling would already be the most decorated actor of all time. — Sean Clements (@SeanClements) October 8, 2017

The trilogy of Ryan Gosling’s cool jackets has come to a final conclusion pic.twitter.com/IRuxk1yuls — Charlie Brownlee (@chuckbrownlee14) October 9, 2017

Please, let the next Gosling blockbuster take place in a Nordstrom.