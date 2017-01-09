Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes Tribute to Eva Mendes Will Melt Your Heart

On Sunday's 74th Golden Globes Awards, Ryan Gosling took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Film, Musical or Comedy. While he thanked his co-stars and the movies directors, producers, and those who helped create La La Land, he also took a moment to dedicate the win to Eva Mendes.

"While I was singing, and dancing, and playing piano, and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had ... my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said of his two daughters, wife, and brother-in-law. "If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me tonight. Sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada, Esmeralda, I love you. And if I may, I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez." Our hearts can't handle it.

VIDEO: Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes Best Actor Acceptance Speech

RELATED: Ryan Gosling Openly Worships His "Dream" Family and We Can't Even

Congrats to Gosling on his win.