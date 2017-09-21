The Dog Tag Around Ryan Gosling’s Neck Pays Tribute to His Pup George

Ryan Gosling has been traveling the world to promote his new movie, Blade Runner 2049, but he’s keeping his dog George close to his heart.

The actor attended the movie's premiere in London on Thursday, wearing a dog tag on a chain around his neck.

The metal medallion reads, "GEORGE," above two sets of phone numbers.

The gesture appears to be a sweet tribute to his longtime pup, whom Gosling rescued from a shelter back in 2002. The two have been inseparable since, as George has been spotted on set, in the airport, and even on late night shows with his favorite human.

“George is way more interesting than I am. I’d much rather talk about him,” he once told The Independent of his four-legged BFF.

Unfortunately, George hasn’t been seen in public with his owner since December 2016, when Gosling and his partner Eva Mendes were photographed bringing the dog to the vet wrapped in a blanket. Thus, Gosling’s dog tag tribute may well be a memorial to his late pup, making it an even more tear-jerking move.

Thursday wasn’t the first time Gosling has been spotted wearing the tag—in fact, he’s been accessorizing with the necklace since at least June 19 (above), when he attended an event for Blade Runner 2049 in Spain. Keep scrolling for more times the actor has paid tribute to his longtime best friend.

