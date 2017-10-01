Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling Hilariously Mock La La Land on SNL

October 1, 2017 @ 11:30 AM
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Saturday Night Live returned for its 43rd season last night, and the show's premiere didn't disappoint. After an opening skit wherein Alec Baldwin mocked President Donald Trump's response to the Puerto Rico crisis, Ryan Gosling lightened the subject matter with a hilarious monologue, lauding himself for "saving jazz" and shocking the crowd when he was joined by none other than his La La Land costar Emma Stone.
Gosling's self-congratulatory monologue was all about how he brought jazz back from the dead, and it drew ample laughter from the crowd.
"I mean, I haven't felt this excited since I saved jazz," Gosling said upon his entrance. "You guys know I saved jazz right? I did this movie La La Land and then everyone was saying that I saved jazz. I guess it was dying, and I saved it."
To make it even better, Stone comes on at the end of the scene, dropping a major truth bomb on her costar: "What are you doing? Ryan, you didn't save jazz. How many times have we talked about this?" Stone said. "Because you didn't save jazz. We saved jazz."
In addition to working together on La La Land, Gosling and Stone have been costars in Crazy, Stupid, Love and Gangster Squad, making them quite the on-screen duo. Judging by the cheers of the SNL audience, fans were pretty excited to see these two reunited again.
We need another Gosling-Stone movie ASAP!
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
That's actually the thing that gets me into myself each day. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] I think what worried me the most was just losing track of the characters when the musical numbers came in. That somehow, they'd feel like Different people because they were singing and then go back to being who they were in the scenes. I think at the beginning I was really trying to nail down what the tone was going to be. And I couldn't fully understand what was going to be anamorphic and what was going to be a bit more grounded and realistic I think that Damien balanced that incredibly well. It's sort of bridging that gap and making sure that the people singing those songs were the same people in the scenes that you saw before hand and that you didn't lose track of these characters and their Relationships, that that was in service of the story and not vice versa. Musicals are a hard sell for today's audiences. That kind of full fledged idea of people breaking into song because their emotions inspire them to, is something that I love, but not everyone loves as much as I do, so The challenge for this movie was to try to kinda make that feel accessible and relevant. You know, initially my character was younger. We changed him to being someone that was more, or maybe it was once an optimist, but not had become cynical, and was really on the verge becoming a bitter person. But the finger of fate intervenes, and he This love that he finds kind of keeps him from becoming the worst version of himself. Going to dance rehearsal each day was really wonderful, and Mia's not a dancer, she's an actress. But I think physically it did something that was kinda freeing and got me out of my head, even though it is so technical. So it's one of those Sort of this because it's very technical but you're trying to sort of let go and be free within it. Nice work, by the way. What? With this? Yeah, doing that. I've actually been practicing that for a very long time. [LAUGH] It's pretty effortless. Thank you. Well, I think Emma and Ryan were the perfect actors for the roles. I think it's their emotions and their behavior that really just Just carries an audience, even an audience that is not normally into musicals, through the movie. So, it's a huge burden on their shoulders to, like, create that through line, but that's what I need, and that's what they did. One, two, three. [IN UNISON] Thanks Damien. [LAUGHS]