Ryan Gosling as the Next James Bond? Yes, Please

Ryan Gosling looks great in a tuxedo, but he'd look even better in said tuxedo speed racing an Aston Martin and seducing his female sidekick: That's right, Gosling might just be our next James Bond.

Gosling proved his worth after the most epic fail in Oscars history, in which his film La La Land was wrongly announced as the Best Picture winner. Gosling, however, created a viral moment of his own, when cameras caught him giggling to himself in the corner after the mishap was resolved and the Moonlight cast and crew rightfully took the stage to accept their trophies.

"Ryan Gosling showed an admirable sense of humor and his composure was worthy of Mr. Bond–the coolest cucumber of them all," said Rupert Adams, a spokesperson for U.K. bookmaker, William Hill, who then upped Gosling's 007 odds from 14/1 to 10/1. Only the most composed and most confident can find humor in a sticky situation like the Best Picture flub.

Although Gosling is still far behind Bond frontrunners Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, and James Norton, we're keeping our fingers crossed that the odds play in his favor—just think about him rocking that Bond tux! Pure magic.

Moonlight star and Bond Girl Naomie Harris, however, still hasn't ruled out Daniel Craig coming back to reprise is role. "I think there's a very good chance that Daniel will come back," she said at her OBE ceremony last week. "I think it's way too early to be thinking about other people at this stage."