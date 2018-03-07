This Broadway Star’s Daughter Was Killed in a Car Crash. Now Protestors Want to Make Sure It Doesn’t Happen Again

Ruthie Ann Blumenstein—whom you might know from Broadway or The Americans as Ruthie Ann Miles—is doing what no parent should ever have to do: mourning the loss of her 4-year-old daughter Abigail. The toddler was killed in a car crash on Monday, as was Ruthie’s friend Lauren Lew’s 1-year-old son Joshua, when a vehicle allegedly didn’t stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk in a busy Brooklyn intersection.

Miles, who is pregnant with her second child, was also struck and brought to the hospital in critical condition. She has since stabilized, though her struggles no doubt go beyond physical recovery.

While the Tony winner recovers, the community is mobilizing to ensure no more lives are lost on the street in Park Slope, Brooklyn, where Abigail and Joshua were killed. Protesters advocating for pedestrian safety confronted Mayor Bill de Blasio outside of his Park Slope gym on Tuesday. Hundreds more rallied in front of City Hall, calling for safer streets.

Walter McBride/WireImage

The group has joined together to form “Families for Safe Streets” in the hopes that no more parents will have to suffer the same loss. Miles and her friend along with their two children were crossing at an intersection when a car collided with the pedestrians. According to the New York Daily News, the driver was suffering a seizure and has since had her license suspended.

Stars on Broadway and Hollywood have rallied behind Miles, who won a Tony Award in 2015 for her role in The King and I. She’s since appeared in Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal (above) and landed a reoccurring role on The Americans.

Celebrities and fans have been donating to Miles and her family via a GoFundMe page, which has already collected over $361,000 for the cause. Katie Holmes donated $10,000, while her The Americans co-star Keri Russell gave $3,000 to the campaign.

Broadway stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Jonathan Groff, and Ben Platt have also donated to Miles. Along with their donations, celebrities are showing support to the star on social media, sharing messages of support and love.

Heartsick for Ruthie and her family. https://t.co/T7Ox6y4BeH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 6, 2018

Miles will also get financial support from a benefit concert in which she was originally supposed to perform. Broadway Baby Mamas, which was originally planned to benefit Planned Parenthood, will allocate funds for Miles following the tragic loss of her 4-year-old daughter.